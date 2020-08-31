Chico university cancels in-person classes, tells students to vacate dorms after 30 test positive for coronavirus

California State University, Chico canceled the limited number of in-person classes it was offering.

They will be virtual-only for the duration of the fall semester after nearly 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus days after the fall semester started.

“As of today, the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to campus has ballooned to nearly 30, impacting both classrooms and a majority of on-campus residence halls—with an even greater number of reported exposures that could have an exponential and devastating effect on campus,” University President Gayle Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said students also need to vacate campus housing by the weekend.

She said she is asking students to leave campus housing because nearly all on-campus residences have at least one positive case and there are concerns the numbers will increase.

“We understand the inconvenience of vacating campus housing so quickly, but Chico State’s residence halls have experienced rapid and alarming rates of COVID-19 cases and the well-being of students makes quick action imperative,” Hutchinson said.