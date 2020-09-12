Choked by wildfire smoke, San Francisco opens relief centers for homeless and urges people to stay in

A hazy San Francisco skyline is seen from Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on Sept. 9, 2020. – More than 300,000 acres were burning across the state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns “substantially destroyed” and mass evacuations taking place. (Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP via Getty Images)

As officials across the Bay Area warned of more hazardous air quality from wildfires, San Francisco opened relief centers for homeless people Friday and urged everyone else to stay inside with windows and doors shut.

Air quality throughout much of the region on Friday was at “very unhealthy” levels. Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Services, said during an online news conference that older people, those with respiratory illnesses and children, were especially at risk.

She urged residents not to use leaf blowers, barbecues or hair spray, to avoid indoor painting and to use stove exhaust fans while cooking.

“We are asking people to stay indoors with windows and doors closed,” she said.

