CHP: Traffic fatalities down 88%, but speeding citations up nearly 50% amid coronavirus orders

A California Highway Patrol officer issues a speeding citation on the 5 Freeway in San Diego County on April 15, 2020, in a photo released by CHP San Diego.

With Californians limiting non-essential travel, the number of traffic fatalities and drunken driving arrests on the state’s freeways declined sharply during the first two months of stay-home orders, officials said Tuesday.

From March 19 to April 30, the number of crashes dropped 75% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the California Highway Patrol’s traffic records system.

Over the same period, the number of people killed declined by 88%, and there was a 62% decrease in injuries. The number of big rigs involved in collisions also decreased by about 60%, the data shows.

DUI arrests were down in March and April by nearly 42%. CHP made more than 7,200 such arrests during those months in 2019, but around 4,200 this year, officials said.

But at the same time, drivers are speeding more than before. There were 2,738 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph from late March through April, a 46% increase from last year.

During one two-hour speed enforcement operation on the 5 Freeway in Southern California in mid-April, CHP pulled over 460 drivers. Fourteen of them were going above 100 mph, and the fastest was clocked at 119 mph, officials said.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said caring for one another goes beyond wearing face coverings and socially distancing. And, motorists should be aware that it’s harder to get away with infractions right now.

“Resist the temptation to speed,” he said. “Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway.”

In Los Angeles, police have said traffic fatalities the past few months were actually on par with last year, as people take advantage of empty streets by speeding. Many of those killed have been pedestrians.