Churches in Oceanside, Chula Vista hold in-person services despite public health orders

San Diego County officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a day in which at least two local churches, in Chula Vista and Oceanside, held religious services in person despite orders intended to slow the virus.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the county’s death toll at 209.

The total number of local cases reached 5,836, on a weekend when protesters again demanded leaders lift public health orders that have shut down churches and businesses since mid-March.

On Saturday, about 500 people staged a protest at the County Administration Building while another group circled government buildings in downtown San Diego in their cars and called upon Congress to provide people with recurring, monthly cash relief during the pandemic.

