Citing rising coronavirus cases, Bay Area will continue to enforce stay-at-home orders

The marquee of The Castro Theatre reads “Stay Healthy And Safe We’ll Be Back Soon” during the coronavirus pandemic on May 2, 2020 in San Francisco.(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders will continue to be enforced even as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to announce potentially more relaxed statewide guidelines, San Francisco city officials said Wednesday.

During a news conference, Mayor London Breed said the city has been working to learn the exact details of Newsom’s new guidelines, but she stressed that that Bay Area health officers can continue to order tighter restrictions.

The reason has “everything to do” with the numbers of cases and deaths in the Bay Area, she said.

“The numbers are still going up,” she said. “The number of deaths are still going up, and we have not lowered the curve, and we have to be mindful of that.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.