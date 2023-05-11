In its new Sunday primetime series “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” CNN will have an episode focused on the “political and social issues plaguing the city of San Francisco,” the cable network announced in a press release.

“What Happened to San Francisco?” premieres this Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. PT.

The episode will cover the city’s issues of homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction. CNN’s Sara Sidner interviewed Mayor London Breed and former Mayor Willie Brown.

This comes about a week after numerous retailers announced they will close their downtown San Francisco locations — most notably the Nordstrom inside the Westfield Mall. Many of these retailers cited safety concerns for their customers and employees as a reason for leaving the city.

Last year, San Francisco recorded 620 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2022, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Elon Musk even called violent crime in San Francisco “horrific.” In 2020, the city ranked 14th out of 23 cities with a population of over 750,000 for violent crime rate.

Click here to watch the “What Happened to San Francisco?” trailer.