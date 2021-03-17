Coastal Commission to consider fate of off-road riding at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area

Vehicles drive on the sand at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in this undated photo. Two state agencies are at odds over the future of the off-road riding area. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

There is little common ground in a decades-long battle over off-road recreation, economic freedom and the fate of California’s dwindling coastal resources.

While the matter is likely to end up in court, the California Coastal Commission is scheduled Thursday to finally decide whether off-road riding will continue to be permitted at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area — the only state park where vehicles can be driven along the beach.

Commission staffers have concluded that off-road vehicle use along the eight miles of shoreline near San Luis Obispo is inconsistent with the Coastal Act and have recommended that it end within five years.

But officials at the California Department of Parks and Recreation disagree and say a vehicle ban would be inconsistent with state laws regarding use of off-highway vehicles, or OHV. Instead, they have drafted a management plan that envisions expanding vehicular and OHV use and installing improvements, including campgrounds and concessionaire space, near scenic Oso Flaco Lake, as well as an OHV historic museum and a shooting range.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.