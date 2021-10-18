Cold front brings snow to Sierra Nevada

CHP shared this photo of snow falling on the I-80 in the Gold Run area on Oct. 17, 2021.

A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers or drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said.

Current driving conditions on I-80near Kingvale. Chain controls on I-80 now in effect from Nyack to Truckee for non 4 wheel drive vehicles. First chain controls of the year. #Sierra #Weather @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/0XUtvdcYCu — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) October 18, 2021

Measurable precipitation — 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) — Sunday evening in downtown Sacramento ended 212 consecutive days of no rain at that location, the weather service said.

The low pressure system that produced the precipitation was moving quickly toward the Great Basin.

The next round of rain in Northern California is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, followed by a “cavalcade of rain chances” in the mid- to long-term forecast, the San Francisco Bay Area weather office said.

Yeah it rained! 🎉Needless to say we're just a tad excited. Here's a radar update as of 6:20 AM showing a few lingering showers from the S Bay to Monterey. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FujVk5Oflw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 18, 2021