A track coach at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California faces charges including human trafficking, pandering and pimping, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, of Crockett, is currently being held without bail at the Martinez

Detention Facility, KTLA sister station KRON is reporting.

Whitmore is accused of trafficking two women, Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, for prostitution. He is also being charged with one count of pimping and four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

At Diablo Valley College, Whitmore is an instructor of communication studies, as well as a track & field coach, according to prosecutors and the college’s website.

Prosecutors wrote, “Jane Doe #1 reported her situation to authorities at Diablo Valley College. After an investigation by campus police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Whitmore was arrested and taken into custody while the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case for a filing decision.”

Whitmore was arrested on September 7 by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors filed charges against Whitmore on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Contra Costa Superior Court in Martinez.

District Attorney Diana Becton said that “There are tools at the local, state, and national level to help curb human trafficking and connect victims to trauma-informed services. For example, our office has a local human trafficking hotline, we have community- based service partners like Community Violence Solutions, and there’s a national toll-free help line that’s available 24/7.”

Whitmore was named California Community College Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year in 2022.

Diablo Valley College wrote on its Facebook page in August of 2022, “Congrats to DVC Coach Kyle Whitmore who was named Men’s 5CTCA Coach of the Year! The DVC men’s and women’s track and field teams had tremendous success in their first full championship year since 2018-2019. The men’s success translated at the highest state level as they finished 4th place as a team at the state meet. This finish and excellent showings at meets across the entire season led to coach Whitmore and the coaching staff’s recognition.”

Whitmore is quoted by the college stating, “This award is not about me, it is about the excellence of the coaching staff and the tireless work of those athletes. This team was special because they competed with a unique combination of relentless tenacity and an unbelievable amount of joy.”

Anyone with any additional information about this case is urged to contact the Investigation Division at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at 925-313-2600. To report

acts of human trafficking in Contra Costa County, call the District Attorney’s hotline at 925-957-8658, or the national helpline at 2-1-1.