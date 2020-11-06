Complaints about campaign finance violations during 2020 election rose sharply in California

California’s political watchdog agency saw a big jump in the number of complaints alleging campaign law violations for the November election, even in comparison to the tumultuous 2016 presidential election year, and dozens of investigations are ongoing, officials say.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission received 445 complaints of campaign finance violations and other offenses from Oct. 1 through election day, compared with 307 in the five weeks leading up to the Nov. 8, 2016, election. The agency said it has so far opened investigations into 112 of the complaints filed in recent weeks.

Though the surge in allegations of campaign irregularities may partly be the result of a large slate of statewide ballot initiatives that generated political heat, political scientist Larry Gerson said he thinks a bigger factor is the tension sparked by the presidential contest.

“I haven’t seen this much collective angst since 1968,” said Gerston, professor emeritus at San José State University. “The political environment is singed with distrust and anger.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.