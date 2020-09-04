Conflicting information about San Diego census count deadline causes confusion

The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online on March 19, 2020, in San Anselmo, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Advocates and community organizers are concerned and confused about recent statements from Census Bureau officials indicating they may soon stop the most labor-intensive part of taking the census in San Diego.

Last month a census official said door-knocking operations in the San Diego area would end Sept. 18 — 12 days earlier than the Sept. 30 deadline to complete the 2020 Census.

“We hope all of our workload will be complete and there will not be any more enumerators out on the street,” said Roberto Garcia, a census partnership specialist in San Diego, during an online meeting with census outreach organizations on Aug. 19.

Enumerators are Census workers who knock on doors and do follow-up interviews with households that have not filled out census paperwork online or by phone.

