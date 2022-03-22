As California reels from an ongoing drought, state regulators are asking residents to conserve water or face further cutbacks.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced water deliveries from the California State Water Project, which distributes water all over California through a systems of reservoir, canals and dams, will be cut.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which serves 19 million residents, including in Los Angeles, says 30% of the water we use in SoCal comes from the State Water Project. Some parts of Ventura, L.A. and San Bernardino counties are more reliant on that water, meaning residents need to start saving water immediately.

Tips on how to conserve water, as well as information on how to receive a rebate for doing so, are available at BeWaterWise.com.