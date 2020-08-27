Contra Costa County allows gyms, nail salons and massage services to reopen outdoors

Insignia Hair Salon stylist Regina Muslimova cleans her station after giving a haircut in the parking lot behind her salon on July 21, 2020, in Walnut Creek, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Contra Costa County will allow gyms, nail salons and massage services to reopen for outside business Friday, but health officials cautioned that smoke from Northern California’s wildfires may create unhealthy air.

“Based on what we are able to see, we can be cautiously optimistic that there is a gradual downward trend in county cases, testing positivity rates and hospitalizations,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer, said Wednesday in a statement. “We need everyone to understand this is a reason to keep up what we are doing and not let down our guards.”

The new order also will permit hotels and short-term rentals to reopen for personal travel, not only essential business.

Farnitano said the seven-day average of the number of patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped slightly and the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has declined from 8.8% on Aug. 6 to 7.4% on Monday.

Contra Costa County remains on California’s monitoring list, however, and state restrictions limit what can be reopened.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.