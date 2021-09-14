Contra Costa County requires proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for indoor restaurants, gyms

Another Bay Area county is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter many indoor establishments.

Contra Costa County on Tuesday issued a mandate that customers of indoor restaurants, bars and gyms must show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result before entering.

The requirement will apply to everyone 12 and older. The order in the San Francisco Bay Area’s third-most populous county, where more than 1 million people live, goes into effect Sept. 22.

Workers will be subject to a similar requirement starting Nov. 1; if they are not vaccinated, they will need to be tested weekly.

