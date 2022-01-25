Controversial SAT exam will be shorter, move to all-digital format

The controversial SAT exam, dumped as an admission requirement by the University of California, will move to an all-digital format with shorter, more concise content that is expected to better prevent cheating and widen access to an exam that is coming under growing scrutiny as a gatekeeper in the college application process.

The College Board, which owns the test, unveiled the changes Tuesday. They will be rolled out for international students in spring 2023 and for U.S. students in 2024. The duration of the test, which will be administered at schools and testing centers with proctors, will be cut from three to two hours. Long reading passages will be shortened.

In a key change, the digital format will allow for a unique test for each student. That will increase security — test-takers can’t crib an answer from someone else — but could raise questions about how to fairly assess students who are taking different tests.

The announcement comes amid a growing national movement to eliminate standardized testing requirements for admissions decisions. More than 1,800 colleges and universities — nearly 80% of U.S. institutions that grant bachelor’s degrees — have dropped requirements for fall 2022 applicants, with most making submission of test scores optional, according to the educational organization FairTest, the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.

