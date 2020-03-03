Coronavirus affecting military operations but not readiness, top officers say

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the East Sea on March 8, 2016 during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016. (Credit: MCSN Craig Z. Rodarte/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

The spreading coronavirus outbreak so far has not affected military readiness, according to top-ranking officers in the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Corps who spoke at the WEST 2020 conference in San Diego on Monday.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz each downplayed the effect of the virus on their services after an Army soldier stationed in Korea became the first U.S. service member to test positive for the virus last week.

Gilday, Berger and Schultz each said no service members in their branches have tested positive for the virus. An Army spokesman confirmed the soldier was, as of Monday, the only service member to test positive.

However, the spreading contagion is having an effect on operations, the chiefs said.

