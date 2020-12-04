Coronavirus cases across California continue to soar as shutdown nears

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor while performing chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

More Californians than ever are now being infected by and hospitalized with the coronavirus as the pandemic continues its relentless march across the state.

Over the last week, the state has averaged 17,007 new cases per day, according to data compiled by The Times. That’s a 61.6% increase from two weeks ago, and dwarfs even the darkest days of the summertime surge, when the rolling average never topped 10,000.

To put that number into perspective, 119,050 Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus in just the past seven days — almost the equivalent of everyone living in the city of Berkeley being infected.

The state reported 21,185 new cases on Thursday alone, the second-highest figure ever for a single day. The record, 21,848, was set Monday — though that number was inflated somewhat by reporting delays over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.