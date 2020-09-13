Coronavirus cases at San Diego State near the 600 mark

People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Sept. 2, 2020. The university halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

An additional 32 positive coronavirus tests at San Diego State University were among the 445 new cases and four COVID-related deaths announced Saturday by the county health department.

The additional cases pushed San Diego County’s totals to 42,414 confirmed cases and 734 deaths. At SDSU, there are now 594 confirmed and four probable infections, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.

According to the health department, the deaths reported Saturday, two women and two men, occurred between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10. All were older than 50 and had underlying medical conditions.

No new community outbreaks were announced.

