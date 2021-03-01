Coronavirus cases in California could shift from drop-off to ‘plateau,’ Newsom warns

The darkest days of California’s winter coronavirus surge are shrinking in the rearview mirror, prompting new optimism — as well as continued pleas for vigilance — as the state moves forward with a wider reopening of businesses, as well as schools for in-person learning.

Although the state’s coronavirus numbers have plummeted to levels not see in months, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday acknowledged that “we are seeing a little bit of a plateau, and one needs to be mindful of that.”

His remarks echo sentiments recently shared by federal health officials, who warn that, despite the recent progress, it would be premature to declare victory over the pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that she remained “deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic” as the latest data suggested that newly reported cases were stalling nationwide.

