Coronavirus cases in California soar past 5,000 as streets empty and hospital beds start filling up

A beach in the Los Angeles area is empty in March 2020 as local officials established restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, closing businesses and shutting down trails and beaches throughout L.A. County. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus cases in California surged past 5,700 — with more than 120 deaths — as ICU hospital beds began filling up with patients, and officials tried to enforce unprecedented social distancing measures they believe are the state’s best chance to slow the spread of the virus.

Los Angeles County has seen 32 deaths and more than 1,818 cases; Santa Clara County, the second hardest-hit county in the state, has reported 25 deaths and 591 cases.

On a sunny Southern California weekend, beaches, hiking trials, recreation areas and many streets were empty amid calls for people to stay in their home except for essential trips and exercise in their neighborhoods. Police were out in force, turning away people trying to use closed facilities.

Most beaches, trails, recreation facilities and nonessential businesses were closed because of the state and local orders, and many obeyed.

