Coronavirus cases top 800,000 in California, highest in the nation

Rita Moisson draws blood from Robin Gaven, a secretary at the Las Virgenes Unified School District headquarters in Calabasas. District employees, on a voluntary basis, were given a swab test to detect COVID-19 and also had their blood drawn to have it tested for antibodies.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus cases in California have topped 800,000, according to The Times’ tracker, another milestone in a state that is leading the nation in infections.

The sobering figure comes as California has seen declines in both new cases and deaths over the last month after a summer spike that alarmed officials and prompted the reversal of some business reopenings.

California topped 15,000 COVID-19 deaths earlier this week and appears to have surpassed the death toll of Texas, which was reporting 15,267 fatalities as of Wednesday. But that number remains far below that of New York, which has recorded more than 33,000 deaths. New Jersey has reported more than 16,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Earlier this week, the state announced that nail salons across California could reopen. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Department director, said Tuesday that state officials have worked with business sector leaders and county officials to ensure that nail salons can operate indoors in low-risk environments. In some parts of the state, salons have been operating outdoors.

