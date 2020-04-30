Coronavirus death toll higher in California than previously known, new CDC data suggest

Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside in April 2020 after dozens tested positive for the coronavirus and staffers, afraid for their safety, stopped showing up for shifts.(Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Total deaths across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic are more than 9% higher than historical averages, according to newly released federal statistics, suggesting the toll could be hundreds or even thousands of deaths more than what’s been attributed to the disease thus far.

The new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show roughly 4,500 additional deaths from all causes have occurred in 2020 over what would be expected from historical averages, according to a Times analysis.

With the agency’s coronavirus death total for the state at 1,017 as of Monday, the difference of about 3,500 suggests a broader implication on mortality attributable to the disease, experts say.

The statistics, they caution, are preliminary and more extensive research will reveal the true impact of the disease on California deaths. But they say the new figures are an important early indicator in understanding it.

