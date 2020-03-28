Coronavirus deaths in California top 100 as officials predict more infections with expanded testing

A barricade blocks the closed pier at Venice Beach as people walk past wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, 2020, in Venice, Calif. Los Angeles County closed all beaches that day as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Coronavirus deaths in California topped 100 as officials struggled to slow the spread through ever-increasing restrictions on movements.

There are now nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection in the state, and officials believe that number will skyrocket with aggressive new testing.

Among the recent victims is a 25-year-old pharmacy technician from San Diego with no underlying health conditions who was found dead Wednesday in a hotel residence in the Coachella Valley, said Brooke Federico, Riverside County’s public information officer. The man has not been identified.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.