Coronavirus deaths in California top 13,000 as counties adapt to relaxed reopening guidelines

Manuel Aguilar, a driver for Continental Funeral Home in East Los Angeles, tends to bodies of COVID-19 victims stored in a refrigerated truck in this undated photo.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California coronavirus deaths topped 13,000 this week, another grim milestone despite a generally improving picture that is allowing more communities to ease pandemic restrictions.

As of Wednesday morning, the state had 13,171 deaths and 316,900 cases, according to The Times tracker. California has more confirmed cases than any other state but still has recorded far fewer deaths than New York, where more than 30,000 died.

Under new guidelines announced Friday, all of the state’s counties — no matter their COVID-19 status — are allowed to reopen shopping malls, retail stores and hair salons under certain conditions. Counties are taking varying approaches in adapting to the relaxed guidelines.

In San Francisco, plans announced Tuesday by Mayor London Breed and Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax reflect a cautious approach.

