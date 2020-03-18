Coronavirus has more than 8 million Californians under shelter-in-place orders

With coronavirus cases spreading rapidly, more than 8 million Californians are living under shelter-in-place orders as Gov. Gavin Newsom said he doubted schools would reopen for the remainder of the academic year.

The extraordinary measures were designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. California has seen the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise: 472 cases and 13 deaths as of Tuesday, compared to 157 confirmed cases and three deaths the week prior.

Officials said they are racing to get more coronavirus testing done so they have a better sense of how many people have the virus — but that effort remains painfully slow.

In the meantime, they are pushing people to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus and avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.

