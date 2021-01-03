Coronavirus outbreak at Kaiser San Jose hospital infects 43 people

The coronavirus is seen under an electron microscope. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center is investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus in its emergency department that has infected at least 43 staff members.

Hospital officials are investigating whether the outbreak was affected by a staff member appearing briefly in the emergency department on Christmas Day wearing an air-powered, holiday-themed costume. The 43 staff members tested positive for the virus between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, said in a statement.

“If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant,” Chavez said.

