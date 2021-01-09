Coronavirus outbreaks in San Diego County nursing homes hit record for fourth week

For the fourth week in a row, San Diego County is seeing a record-breaking number of coronavirus outbreaks in its skilled nursing facilities.

County health officials reported this week that there are 60 active outbreaks. Outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities are deemed active when one resident or healthcare worker from the facility tests positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of skilled nursing outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic to 146.

To date, the county reported, a total of 2,548 skilled nursing residents and 1,575 staff have tested positive for the virus and 282 residents and staff have died. Deaths related to skilled nursing facility outbreaks account for about 17% of the the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

And the post-holiday surge continues.

