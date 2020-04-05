Coronavirus spreading rapidly through California nursing homes, assisted-living centers

Staff remove wheelchairs from the Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home in Yucaipa after one death and 12 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among its residents on March 28, 2020. (Inland News)

Nursing homes and assisted-living centers across California continued to see significant increases in coronavirus cases, alarming officials who are trying to slow the spread.

The older populations of these facilities almost always have underlying health problems, making them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They often live in close quarters. Administrators have responded by banning visitors, confining patients to their rooms and scrambling to create sterile wings to treat residents who contract the disease.

Still, there have been outbreaks at facilities from Redondo Beach to Burlingame.

Twenty-seven people at a skilled nursing facility in the East Bay city of Orinda have tested positive for the coronavirus.

