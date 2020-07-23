Coronavirus surge in Mammoth Lakes tied to restaurants, landing Mono County on state’s watchlist

A surge in coronavirus cases tied to restaurants in Mammoth Lakes has prompted the state to place Mono County on its watchlist for the first time.

Compared with other counties in the state, which has recorded more than 414,000 infections and over 7,900 deaths, Mono County has been less affected and spared the surge in cases that hot spots such as Los Angeles and Orange counties have seen. But in recent weeks, the county has reported a spike.

Over the last two weeks, 40 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the rate of infections to 8.03% and the seven-day average from July 12 to July 19 to 11.32%. One person is hospitalized in stable condition. The jump in cases is the highest the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.

At least 84 people have tested positive for the virus, with 79 of those cases in Mammoth Lakes. The city also accounts for the area’s sole death.

