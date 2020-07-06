Police investigating after 2 filmed painting over Black Lives Matter mural in Contra Costa County

Police are investigating after a couple was filmed painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in front of the Contra Costa County courthouse, Martinez police said.

The couple was shown painting over the mural with black paint, hours after the city had given activists permission to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street. Similar murals have been painted on streets in Washington, D.C., and New York.

In a video, the couple is seen arguing with activists and saying that all lives matter and police killings are a consequence of resisting arrest, KNTV reported.

“The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the

suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message,” the Martinez Police Department said in a news release.

Activists recorded the license plate number of the truck the woman and man were driving, and the Martinez Police Department is investigating.

Officials urged anyone with information on the identities of the two people involved to call 925-372-3440.