Couple with coronavirus arrested after boarding San Francisco flight to Hawaii

A Hawaii couple was arrested after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for the coronavirus, KTLA sister station KHON in Honolulu reported Tuesday.

The couple, from Wailua, Kauai, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of reckless endangerment after getting on a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue.

Kauai police said the man and woman, both age 46, knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”

Police also said they were traveling with a child.

The couple posted bail, which was set at $1,000 each.