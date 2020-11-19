Courts will decide on Newsom’s use of executive power as Californians judge his hypocrisy

Judges will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom has the legal right to dictate public activity during the pandemic. But the public will judge whether he has the moral right after committing a hypocritical blunder.

A lawsuit brought by two Republican legislators challenges the governor’s legal authority to unilaterally make decisions about fighting COVID-19 without the Legislature participating.

It’s an important academic question about the constitutional separation of powers that affects the ability of this and future governors to act quickly in an emergency.

The question of moral authority involves the governor’s credibility and ability to lead the state. Will people follow Newsom’s guidelines for protecting themselves against the coronavirus after he ignored his own advice — and didn’t come completely clean about it?

