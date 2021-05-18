COVID-19 declines dramatically in California even as normal life returns

With California set to fully reopen its economy in a matter of weeks, the state hit a key milestone as coronavirus-related deaths and new cases plummeted to dramatic lows.

On Monday night, the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths reported over the past seven-day period was 37 — the same number it has been for several days. It has been the lowest average number of daily deaths in more than 13 months, and a 93% drop from the peak of 553 deaths a day for the seven-day period that ended Jan. 27, according to a Times analysis.

The last time this number was so low was in the first few weeks of the pandemic; the week that ended April 6, 2020, also reported an average of 37 COVID-19 deaths a day.

The numbers are good news for the state, which has rapidly been getting back to normal in the last few months. The declines give officials confidence they can reduce restrictions further in the coming weeks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.