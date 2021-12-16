COVID-19 hospitalizations jump dramatically across SoCal amid warnings of omicron variant

COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped across California as officials warn about the risks of a winter surge and the anticipated rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Related Content U.S. faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron variant advances

California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit their highest number in more than a month. Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have risen by 16%, from 3,109 patients in hospitals on Nov. 23 to 3,613 as of Tuesday.

The increase has been dramatic across Southern California. Since Nov. 23, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 49% in Ventura County, 47% in San Diego County, 39% in Los Angeles County, 36% in Riverside County, 26% in San Bernardino County and 15% in Orange County.

On a per capita basis, the Inland Empire has been hit hardest by a jump in hospitalizations.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.