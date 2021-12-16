COVID-19 hospitalizations jump dramatically across SoCal amid warnings of omicron variant

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alma Chavez gets a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot in El Monte on Nov. 17.(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Alma Chavez gets a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot in El Monte on Nov. 17. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped across California as officials warn about the risks of a winter surge and the anticipated rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit their highest number in more than a month. Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have risen by 16%, from 3,109 patients in hospitals on Nov. 23 to 3,613 as of Tuesday.

The increase has been dramatic across Southern California. Since Nov. 23, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 49% in Ventura County, 47% in San Diego County, 39% in Los Angeles County, 36% in Riverside County, 26% in San Bernardino County and 15% in Orange County.

On a per capita basis, the Inland Empire has been hit hardest by a jump in hospitalizations.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News