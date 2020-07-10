COVID-19 outbreak in San Diego is largest among California nursing homes

State data shows that a San Diego skilled nursing facility is coping with what appears to be the largest COVID-19 outbreak among nursing homes in the state.

Early Thursday evening, Reo Vista Healthcare Center in San Diego’s Paradise Hills neighborhood updated a short statement on its website, indicating that it had 100 COVID-19 patients, 15 more than it had Wednesday. The total is significantly higher than the next-highest total listed in a database run by the California Department of Public Health, though figures listed in that resource reflect totals from Wednesday, not Thursday.

Though the facility with an estimated 135-bed capacity does appear to currently house the most COVID-19 patients among the state’s 1,223 nursing homes, that has not been the case until quite recently. Though it now has 100 COVID-19 patients, the total for the entire pandemic is 112. The record for the whole pandemic, according to state records, is 205 at a convalescent hospital in Los Angeles.

The burden now being felt by Reo Vista staff is one that has been shared in recent weeks by many area communities.

