COVID-19 restrictions may have played role in San Francisco firefighter’s death during training

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The San Francisco Fire Department has revealed the circumstances leading to the death of a firefighter during a training exercise last week, noting that restrictions implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus might have played a role.

This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows firefighter paramedic Jason Cortez, who died on Oct. 7, 2020, after being injured during a training exercise. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)
This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows firefighter paramedic Jason Cortez, who died on Oct. 7, 2020, after being injured during a training exercise. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)

Jason Cortez, 42, was knocked off a third-floor fire escape Wednesday by an inadvertent water blast, the report said. He was alone on the fire escape of a training facility at 19th and Folsom streets when he opened the gate of a hose adapter that did not have a hose lined attached, and the stream of water struck him in the chest and pushed him backward.

Although accidental in nature, Cortez’s death could be linked to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the report. His engine company, Station No. 3, was conducting a solo training exercise that typically requires multiple firefighters from two stations.

“Because of COVID 19 concerns, multi-company drills are suspended,” the report said. Engine 3 “was forced to conduct a pump operation drill alone. … Each [firefighter] was required to carry out tasks individually which are normally done as part of a team.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter