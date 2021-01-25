COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited throughout SoCal as residents go for 2nd dose

Drivers pull up for inoculations on Jan. 19 in the parking lot of the Forum in Inglewood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 vaccination centers across Southern California will be offering shots again this week to healthcare workers, first responders and older residents, but supplies are going to be limited as more people who already have received their first dose arrive for a second.

That is likely going to mean significantly fewer doses for those who need their first inoculation.

California is at the bottom of the pack compared with other states.

According to The Times’ vaccination tracker, California has provided nearly 2.2 million doses of vaccine. That includes 552,000 in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties and 223,000 in the Inland Empire and San Diego County.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.