Coyote attacks 5-year-old child in San Francisco-area park

Officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a coyote attacked her when she was walking with her family in a park Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was walking with her family at the Dublin Hills Regional Park when a pack of five or six coyotes approached and one of them bit her in an apparent “unprovoked attack,” the East Bay Times reports.

Officials say the girl’s family quickly intervened and the animals fled.

Park officials and firefighters responded around 2:20 p.m. and treated the young girl before she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dublin Hills Regional Park was closed to visitors while parks staff work to locate, trap and remove the coyotes.