Crackdowns intensify across California on those violating coronavirus stay-at-home rules

Authorities across California are intensifying their crackdowns on scofflaws who are not following state and local stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer filed criminal charges against 10 businesses — including a massage parlor, smoke shop, car wash and print shop — saying they refused to shut down despite Mayor Eric Garcetti’s order imposed to fight the coronavirus.

It’s part of a larger crackdown not just on nonessential businesses but also on individuals who are going to beaches, trails and parks that are closed.

Earlier this week, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and City Atty. Dennis Herrera announced that they had shut down an underground nightclub for violating the city’s public health order. It was the first such move to enforce the measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.