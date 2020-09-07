Creek Fire: Many homes, elementary school destroyed in Sierra town of Big Creek

The Creek fire burns along Huntington Lake Road as it approaches the Southern California Edison Big Creek Hydroelectric Plant on Sunday in Big Creek, Calif.(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The raging Creek fire, which trapped hundreds of campers and ravaged large parts of the Sierra, has taken a devastating toll on the town of Big Creek, Calif.

Photos from residents and others showed numerous homes destroyed in the Sierra town as the fire burned more than 78,000 acres. Early reports were that at least two dozen dwellings in the town, as well as the elementary school, were lost. Exploding propane tanks have caused further damage, said Chris Donnelly, chief of the volunteer fire department in the area.

With a population of fewer than 200, Big Creek is a beloved town familiar to many who visit the Sierra.

The fire trapped more than 200 hikers in the Mammoth Pool recreation area when it crossed the San Joaquin River on Saturday afternoon, prompting a massive rescue effort by the California National Guard.

Read the full story on. LATimes.com.