Creek Fire: Over 100 trapped hikers, campers rescued by helicopter as flames advance

Kelsey Mueller, 16, waits with her family to be escorted from the Creek fire evacuation zone at Shaver Lake Marina in Fresno County.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Helicopter crews braved dangerous smoke and flames Tuesday as they rescued more than 100 hikers, campers and other people trapped in remote locations of the Sierra Nevada by the destructive Creek fire.

Officials hope to rescue another 65 stranded people through the day.

The blaze exploded to more than 100,000 acres over the Labor Day weekend, moving too fast to prevent easy escape for people enjoying the holiday at many recreation areas.

U.S. Forest Service Supervisor Dean Gould told reporters Monday night that the Creek fire was an “unprecedented disaster,” adding it was “in a class by itself.”

