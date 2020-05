Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Saturday morning at San Francisco’s Pier 45, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the 1-alarm fire around 4:23 a.m.

The blaze quickly spread to a 4-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the area of Taylor and Jones Street and remain on scene at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Locally smokey conditions will linger near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early this morning after a fire erupted at Pier 45 roughly 90 minutes ago.



View taken from Sausalito cam. pic.twitter.com/ldzZolzoFD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 23, 2020

Heat from a large fire at Pier 45 in San Francisco can be seen (black squares) in satellite imagery taken from space early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/WpUNrC77Tl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 23, 2020