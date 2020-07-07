Crews Fire near Gilroy destroys 2 homes, chars 5,400 acres

A wildfire near Gilroy has charred 5,400 acres, destroyed two homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate, officials said Monday.

The Crews fire ignited about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Canada Road and Highway 152, according to Pam Temmermand, a fire prevention specialist with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 7:30 p.m., the blaze was 20% contained.

Temmermand said one minor injury had been reported, though it was not immediately clear whether that person was a firefighter or a civilian.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#CrewsFire [update] Fire is 5,400 acres and is 20% contained. Evacuations and road closures remain in place. Register for news updates at https://t.co/lP2lhfqY4F pic.twitter.com/PnOxg7HHRI — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 7, 2020