Crews Fire near Gilroy destroys 2 homes, chars 5,400 acres

California

A wildfire near Gilroy has charred 5,400 acres, destroyed two homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate, officials said Monday.

The Crews fire ignited about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Canada Road and Highway 152, according to Pam Temmermand, a fire prevention specialist with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 7:30 p.m., the blaze was 20% contained.

Temmermand said one minor injury had been reported, though it was not immediately clear whether that person was a firefighter or a civilian.

