Crews try to prevent merger of NorCal mega fires that would break California record

Flame are visible from the Zogg Fire on Clear Creek Road near Igo, Calif., on Monday, Sep. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

As fire crews continue working to get a number of significant blazes in Northern California under control, they’ve also endeavored to prevent a megafire merger that would take the top off the state’s record books.

The potential stems from two fires — the historically mammoth August Complex and the far-smaller-but-still-devastating Zogg fire — that have burned to within roughly nine miles of each other in an area southwest of Redding.

While crews have increased containment of both blazes recently, particularly on the Zogg fire, officials this week acknowledged some concern that the two could eventually meet.

“Nobody wants them to merge. We have every plan in place for them not to merge. But it’s 2020, and time will tell,” said Kale Casey, public information officer for the Alaska Incident Management Team that’s assigned to the north zone of the August Complex.

