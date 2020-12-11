Crisis worsens in hospitals across California as COVID-19 patients fill ICUs

Intensive care units in California are rapidly filling with COVID-19 patients. Above, medical workers treat a COVID-19 patient in May at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The availability of intensive care beds in Southern California and the Central Valley hit alarming new lows as hospitals continued to see an influx of new COVID-19 patients in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

“Like a speeding car approaching a cliff, if we do not rapidly change course, we are in jeopardy of catastrophic consequences,” Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said during a briefing Thursday.

In Southern California, ICU availability fell to 7.7% on Thursday, down from 9% the day before, the latest data show. The state defines the region as Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The situation was even more dire in the San Joaquin Valley region, which is reporting 1.9% availability, down from 4.2%.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.