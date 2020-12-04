CSU leaders urged to delay resumption of in-person instruction amid dramatic COVID-19 surge

A student passes by the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach after the campus moved to online-only classes on March 11, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jason Armond/ Los Angeles Times)

Presidents of the 23 campuses of the California State University system are being urged to delay the resumption of any face-to-face instruction— even for classes that have only a limited in-person component — and reassess plans for the end of fall term and beginning of spring term amid the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in California.

“The pandemic’s progression, coupled with the reality that many of our students and employees will be traveling and/or socializing with others over the next several weeks … creates an immediate urgency to review — and likely adjust — campus plans,” CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White and Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro, who will assume office Jan. 4, wrote in a letter to campus presidents this week.

The two leaders urged campuses to delay any in-person instruction to as late as possible in January or even February, with appropriate testing, quarantining and tracing protocols in place, to mitigate the potential for virus transmission.

Education across the CSU is already primarily virtual, with only 7% of classes systemwide offering in-person instruction. White announced earlier this fall that mostly online classes would continue through the spring term, which at many campuses won’t begin until the third or fourth week of January.

