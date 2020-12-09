CSU plans to reopen its 23 campuses in fall 2021

A student passes by the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach after the campus moved to online-only classes on March 11, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jason Armond/ Los Angeles Times)

Six days before its application window closes, the California State University system serving nearly half a million students has announced a plan for all 23 of its campuses to reopen next fall after more than a year of virtual instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The early announcement is aimed at helping students and families as they plan for next year — and as they decide whether to apply to Cal State, university leaders said.

“It’s critical that we provide as much advance notice to students and their families, as we have done previously,” Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement.

“This decision comes at a good time as high school and transfer students have until Dec. 15 to complete their applications for fall admission,” said Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro, who takes over in January. “I urge eligible students across the Golden State to apply for admission to one or more CSU campuses.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.