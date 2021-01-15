Daily coronavirus death toll soars to new heights in California

Health care workers tend to a Covid-19 patient in a Covid holding pod at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California on January 11, 2021. (Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 530 Californians are now dying every day from COVID-19, pushing several counties past new, grim milestones.

Just this week, Santa Clara County and Sacramento County each reported its 1,000th cumulative COVID-19 death, while San Diego County notched its 2,000th.

And Los Angeles County, long the epicenter of California’s coronavirus outbreak, officially surpassed 13,000 pandemic-related fatalities Thursday — a death toll larger than all but nine states.

“When we ask our residents to stay home and follow the rules and businesses to follow the health officer orders, it is to stop the loss of life from COVID-19,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “This disease is running rampant right now, and we continue to plead with residents, businesses and government, the community, to do all possible to stop the spread.”

