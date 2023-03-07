Southern California residents will soon be able to catch a daily flight from Ontario International Airport to Taipei, a daily service that was suspended nearly three years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China Airlines will fully restore the daily service on March 26.

At one point, the airport offered no international flights after the pandemic complicated worldwide travel and led to significant cutbacks on flights due to restrictions enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

China Airlines eventually resumed service to Ontario in June 2021, but flights were not happening on a daily basis like before. The airport and the airline have slowly been ramping up flight regularity back to its pre-COVID levels.

China Airlines signs are seen at the Ontario International Airport in March 2020, before the airline stopped regular service to the Southern California airport. (KTLA)

When daily flights from Taipei to Ontario resume, it will mark the five-year anniversary of the airport’s partnership with China Airlines.

The resumption of daily flights will also see China Airlines deploy a larger Boeing 777-300ER jet, which will increase capacity by more than 50 seats across all classes.

China Airlines is the first company to offer nonstop, transoceanic flights since Ontario became privately owned.

The flights will take off from Ontario and land at Taoyuan International Airport in the Taiwanese capital, which is home to more than 9 million people.

The Ontario International Airport also offers nonstop international flights to Guadalajara, Mexico and San Salvador, the capital and largest city of El Salvador.