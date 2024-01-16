(KRON/NEXSTAR) — Congressman Adam Schiff’s campaign for the U.S. Senate capitalized on former President Donald Trump’s decisive Iowa Republican Caucus win Monday with a digital campaign ad titled “Danger.”

The ad highlights Rep. Schiff’s role in the two impeachment proceedings, successfully carried out against the former president in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The ad, which features footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, calls the possibility of a second Trump term “an even greater danger.”

“When our democracy was in danger, he stood up,” a voiceover in the ad says. “Adam Schiff took on a corrupt president. He fought to protect our values and the rule of law. Now we face an even greater danger. We need Adam Schiff more than ever.”

Trump’s victory in the Iowa Republican Caucus “likely cements his position as the clear frontrunner for the GOP nomination,” Schiff’s campaign said in a statement accompanying the ad. Along with the ad, Schiff’s campaign has rolled out a new policy plan, “Defending Democracy.”

The plan, according to the campaign, outlines Schiff’s plans for protecting reproductive rights, expanding voting rights, and reforming the U.S. Supreme Court. The release of “Danger” follows last week’s rollout of a TV spot titled “Results.”

Recent polls have seen Schiff maintain his status as the front runner in the race to fill the seat held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. This week, the Burbank representative picked up a weighty endorsement from the Los Angeles Times.